Official: Ime Udoka, new Boston Celtics coach

Boston Celtics already has a new coach. Is about Ime udoka, one of the assistants who started his coaching career alongside Gregg popovich and that it rang continuously whenever there was a vacancy. Finally, he has been chosen to be the new leader of the Massachusetts, a historical franchise of the league that, after making a fool of itself in the last two seasons, has changed course in its sporting direction (putting up to now coach Brad Stevens in an unprecedented decision) and at the bank.

Udoka, 43, led Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart as Popovich’s assistant during the 2019 World Cup that Spain ended up winning. Apparently, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, these three players would have supported the hiring of Udoka as the new Celtics coach.

After retiring after playing for the Lakers, Blazers, Kings, Knicks and Spurs, Udoka spent the first seven years of his coaching career as Popovich’s assistant at the Spurs. Then in the last two seasons he was with Brett Brown on the Sixers and on the Nets with Steve Nash. Now he finally manages to lead a bench.

LAST MINUTE – ESPN’s @ wojespn reports that the #Celtics are closing a deal with Ime Udoka to be their next manager. #Udoka was an NBA player and assistant in San Antonio, then he was an assistant in Philadelphia and this year he worked as an assistant in the Brooklyn Nets. pic.twitter.com/dftLROM7mS – TAB Sports (@tabpr) June 23, 2021

In the ointment

The current Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and the Clippers’ Chauncey Billups sounded, and a lot, but finally it was Udoka who has secured the position of new Celtics coach.