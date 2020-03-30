At first, next april 15 we can officially meet the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. During the last days we have witnessed the leak of most of its specifications, and today we come with more data, focused in this case on the OnePlus 8.

In WinFuture they detail the most important features of the future OnePlus 8 and show us some official images that no longer leave doubts about its design. These are the specifications with which the new OnePlus device would arrive, in line with what we have seen in previous leaks.

90 Hz, Snapdragon 865 and 5G for the new base model

The OnePlus 8 would arrive with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution. The Chinese firm will leave behind in notch that we saw in previous generations, to incorporate a hole like that of the OnePlus 7T Pro. In addition, it would have a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The fingerprint reader, on the other hand, would also be under the panel.

As usual, practically since the birth of the company, the OnePlus 8 will incorporate the best Android processor of the moment, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Thanks to the Snapdragon X55 modem, the new OnePlus device will also enjoy 5G connectivity. Everything indicates that we will find two different versions of RAM, 8 GB and 12 GB, and two of storage 128 GB and 256 GB.

OnePlus 8

Specifications

6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz



Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

RAM8 / 12 GB

Operating systemOxygenOS on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB

Cameras Triple 48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP rear camera | 16 MP front

Battery 4.300 mAh with 30W fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, 5G

Filing date April 15

Starting price No information

The back of the OnePlus 8 would arrive with a total of 3 cameras. We wait a 48-megapixel main sensor, which would be accompanied by a wide angle 16 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel sensor for the portrait mode. The small hole in its front would house a 16-megapixel camera.

Under its chassis we would find a 4,300 mAh battery, with a 30W fast charge. As previously leaked, the OnePlus 8 will be available in three colors, black, green and “glow”. As we always say, it is best to take this information carefully. In any case, and if everything goes according to plan, in a little over two weeks the presentation of the new OnePlus will take place and we can answer any questions.

