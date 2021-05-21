OFFICIAL! Henry Cavill confirms he will star in Highlander

The Immortals will be back on the big screen. The Highlander reboot will already go into production and the link of Henry Cavill as the protagonist of the project has just been published.

In 1986 the first film of Highlander: The Immortals, telling the story of the remnants of a race whose life lasted forever and ever. With the stars of the great stars of the time: Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery Y Clancy Brown, the film revolutionized the cinema throughout history.

Now, more than 30 years later, the concept starring the clan returns to the big screen McLeod, but this time with all the technology and marketing of the moment. However, high quality will be maintained in the choice of cast, as it is part of the essence of the franchise.

This is why recently Deadline had reported that Lionsgate, producer of the project, was in talks with Henry cavill (Superman, The witcher, CIPOL) to embody the main character of the reboot.

Chad stahelski, who was in charge of John wick, assumed the direction of said delivery and would have the main objective of signing the current Man of Steel to head the cast.

Confirmation

Thus, the rumor went from a wish to a reality when the actor himself made a very telling publication on his social networks. In this, the artist cited the note made by Deadline, his obsession with Highlander and his excitement to be part of the realization.

These were the words of the celebrity:

“Very exciting news today! I’ve been a Highlander fan since I was a kid. From the movies in their 80s, Queen anointed the television show glory with an actor who remarkably resembled one of my brothers. Don’t be shy with swords and have such a talented director as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other. Delving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal will make this an adventure that I (and hopefully all of you) will never forget. And as you can see from the pictures I’ve been soaking up some of my Scottish heritage lately and inadvertently got my baseline research going! #Highlander ”.