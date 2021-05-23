Official HBO poster and trailer

10 series like ‘Friends‘so you stop looping at once.’Friends: The Reunion‘can be seen on HBO in both the United States and Spain May 27

‘Friends: The Reunion‘premieres trailer focusing on the presence of the six irreplaceable protagonists of the series, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney cox, Lisa kudrow, Matthew perry, Matt LeBlanc Y David schwimmer. The union between the stars will not only be the common thread of this long-awaited reunion, but it seems that it will be the official explanation of the phenomenon ‘Friends‘, a series that seems to have not stopped growing since the last episode of its tenth and final season aired in 2004.

After the bloody battle of Netflix, HBO and WarnerMedia over the custody of the series that continues to offer its fans endless marathons, HBO Max has not been slow to make this special that has been directed by Ben winston, executive producer of the event along with the creators of the series, Marta Kauffman, David crane Y Kevin Bright.

Also known is the extensive list of special cameos that include David beckham, Justin Bieber, Bts, James corden, Cindy crawford, Cara delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott gould, Kit harington, Larry hankin, Mindy kaling, Thomas lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom selleck, James michael tyler, Maggie wheeler, Reese witherspoon Y Malala Yousafzai. No, not a trace of the good of Paul rudd.

‘Friends: The Reunion‘can be seen on HBO Max in the United States from May 27, and also finally in Spain. Fans of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and the one with the dinosaurs who wanted everything to revolve around him have a date next week.

