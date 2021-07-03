Official: Hamilton renews for Mercedes

07/03/2021

On at 11:01 CEST

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have announced the renewal of the contract that binds them for two more seasons. The news was made official during the Austrian Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

The British and the Mercedes dome, headed por Toto Wolff, They did not want to let the negotiations drag on too long, to avoid the ‘soap opera’ that the last renovation became, last February and for a year. Even less in the middle of the battle of Hamilton and Max Verstappen for the title. In this way, both parties have agreed on a new agreement for two seasons, 2022 and 2023. Hamilton, 36, says he has much more to achieve in F1, both on and off the track. “It is hard to believe that almost nine years have passed working with this incredible team and I am excited that we will continue our partnership for two more years. We have accomplished a lot together, but we still have a lot to accomplish, both on and off the circuit.”

“I am incredibly proud and grateful for how Mercedes has supported me in my fight to improve diversity and equality in our sport. They have held themselves accountable and made significant strides in creating a more diverse team and an inclusive environment. Thanks to all the dedicated and talented people at Mercedes whose hard work makes everything possible, and to the board of directors for their continued trust in me. We are entering a new era of cars that will be challenging and exciting and I am looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve together. “he adds Hamilton.

The new deal means Hamilton will remain with Mercedes for 11 seasons, having joined the Brackley-based team in 2013. So far he has won six of his seven World Cups with them. The first was achieved at McLaren.

Two more years. 👊 We’re delighted to confirm that @LewisHamilton has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Team until at least 2023! – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) July 3, 2021

The renewal of Hamilton leaves Mercedes now before the decision of who should be his partner team for next year. The contract of Valtteri Bottas It expires at the end of the course and the Finn has little chance to continue. George Russell, Whose three-year contract with Williams also ends this season, he has the most options to relieve him, although Hamilton came out in defense of Bottas days ago and said he was the “best teammate I have ever had.”