Official Green Lantern concept art from Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder long ago confirmed that his original plan for the final scene of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” / “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” it was to place a Green Lantern, specifically John Stewart, in the final scene of the film. However, the studio did not let him use it because there were other plans for the character, as we know that the Green Lantern Corps are protagonists in a future film and in an HBO Max series. Instead, Snyder was allowed to place Martian Manhunter.

Weeks after the premiere of the film in streaming format, a series of concept arts arrive that allow us to officially see John Stewart for the film. These arts come from the artist Jojo aguilar, which he has shared on social networks, ensuring that this has been the best experience of his career.

Even more interesting is that if, as Snyder explained a few weeks ago, we had the feeling that Martian Manhunter replaced John Stewart, in new statements, the actor Harry Lennix who gave life to the Martian Detective has explained that really his character and Stewart shared a scene at that end of the movie, but then the plans were changed:

All the time I knew I was going to be in it. It was going to be Martian Manhunter and John Stewart. J’onn J’onzz and John Stewart, so to speak, in the movie Harry Lenninx says. But then they made him remove that part. So I went later, like October, to do the scene with Ben Affleck. So I think that was the recipient, that is, the information that was transmitted in that scene, [Snyder] he just made Martian Manhunter do it, which I found amusing. He said something to the effect that he felt there was a good way to tie it up, the information that needs to be put out there is out there. We know that Green Lantern will continue to live in another part of the franchise like the DCEU. Hey man, I’m there to serve. It is not uncommon that sometimes an actor has to replace another actor, it happens a lot.

Along the way he has also shared other arts of Martian manhunter, Joker and of Grandma Goodness / Granny Goodness. Giving official letter to these designs, Zack Snyder yes has shared by Vero the art dedicated to the “grandmother”.

This was the best experience in my career working with Zack Snyder, ”says artist Jojo Aguilar. I’ve worked a long time and by far he was the most professional, the nicest, and the coolest! and thanks to Jay Oliva for introducing me to him!

As a curious note, to say that it seems that he chose the actor Wayne T. Carr, from “SWAT: Harrelson’s Men” or “Who’s Afraid of the Big Black Wolf?”, for the cast of John Stewart’s face. It didn’t necessarily have to be who they chose for the role, because sometimes artists take actors who fit them or who they would like.