OFFICIAL: Gallos de Querétaro announces the arrival of Nicolás Sosa as reinforcement (VIDEO)

After confirming your withdrawal from the Emeralds of Leon, the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro have confirmed the arrival of forward Nicolás Sosa as a new reinforcement for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through Twitter, the Queretaro team led by the Mexican coach Hector ‘Pity’ Altamirano They welcomed the 25-year-old Uruguayan forward as their new signing for next season.

“Two more figures are added that will fill our colors with pride. Very soon the Reinforcement 2021 album will be complete to break the next tournament. Welcome, Nico Sánchez and Nico Sosa! #OrgulloDeGallo”, they wrote.

With this, the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro become the second team in the passage of forward Nicolás ‘Nickiller’ Sosa in the MX League, after closing his two-season cycle with the Esmeraldas de León.

