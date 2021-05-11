Official: Gabri leaves Olot

04/29/2021 at 1:42 PM CEST

Gabri is no longer the coach of Olot. As the same club has reported through a statement posted on their social networks, the Catalan coach and the La Garrotxa team, have mutually decided to terminate the contract that bound them.

The former Barça footballer took over Olot in the middle of the season, just three months ago. The trigger for the decision, as ‘Ràdio Olot’ already advanced last Wednesday, would have been the team’s 2-1 defeat against Peña Deportiva. The president, the coach and the footballers met, with the end result of the separation of their paths.

The former coach of Andorra, He signed for the club to try to avoid falling into the relegation group of Segunda B, but it could not be, As now, it seems difficult that they can be maintained and classified for the second RFEF.

In the statement, the club wanted to thank you for the work and dedication made during this timeThey have also wished him the best of luck on a personal and professional level.

El Olot has also reported that this Thursday at 18:00, they will give a press conference to introduce the new technician.