Official: for the first time in his career Lionel Messi was left without a contract with FC Barcelona

And the day arrived that fans of the FC Barcelona, for the first time since Lionel messi He arrived in Catalonia at the beginning of the new century and has no legal contract that unites him with the club of his loves. Everything points to a new expansion in the employment relationship, but in the meantime you will be free to listen to offers.

Messi’s marriage to Barcelona dates back 21 uninterrupted years thanks to several renovations that were shielding the Argentine player’s annual salary to the point of exceeding € 70 million euros.

Leo has just turned 34 years old while staying focused with the Argentina National Team in the Copa América and became the player with the most appearances in the history of his country (148). He wants to lift his first trophy with the Albiceleste and your mind focuses on that, while his father (his legal representative) is in talks with Joan Laporta for details of the new contract Messi.

In Barcelona they do not take the agreement for granted, in fact Messi has not given Laporta the ‘ok’. However, he is studying the offers and the most viable one would be to renew for two years and with a large reduction in his salary due to the club’s financial problems. This money could be recovered through other agreements linked to the club after his retirement.

Messi to MLS in the near future?

The most renowned version of Messi’s new contract with Barcelona is for 10 years divided into three stages, as published by TV3. Two years will be as an active player of the Blaugrana club. Then he would go to play for MLS as an ambassador for Barça, a period of three years in United States football is estimated.

Finally he would return to Barcelona to radically change his activities at the club. In the last five years of his contract he would act as a member of the football area in the club, to make management decisions together with the president.

However, this is all mere speculation because Laporta has not given details about the proposed offer to Lionel Messi.

His history with the Barça team is 778 games, 672 goals and 305 assists. He is the team leader in goals and assists. It also has six Ballons d’Or, a FIFA The Best, four UEFA Champions League, 10 Spanish Leagues, seven Copas del Rey and other titles.

Also read: “Leo Messi is going to stay in Barcelona, ​​he is going to be happy again,” says agent