OFFICIAL! First look at the Flash costume in the new movie

Ezra Miller’s Flash will be wearing a new suit and got his first look at the sprinter’s breastplate. Social networks are again a source of information.

There is practically a year and a half before the new film from Flash and the details are already being prepared to advance the filming at full speed. Since filming began in London, the production has not stopped being news. This time it is because a bit of the costume that the scarlet speedster will wear was revealed in the film.

In the same way as the Wayne Manor, the return of Michael Keaton, the suit of the Batman of this same and more, that is, through social networks, now the first look of the costume of Barry.

This change was a surprise, as it was not strange to think that Allen would continue to wear the outfit he was seen in The Justice League, but it does make a lot of sense that it has another. Also, by the inclusion of time travel and parallel universes, you may see more than one look for the fastest runner of all.

Costume

However, already wanting to see all this is greed, but … It is time to settle for the advance offered by the Argentine Andy Muschietti, director of the tape. The South American filmmaker once again shared a great piece of progress on his personal Instagram profile. This was the post.

According to the little that can be seen, the wardrobe is expected to be a bit more traditional, being redder than the previous one. The past had gray parts and other materials. Thus, it gave the impression that it was built in a rudimentary way. Apparently, this edition is much more elaborate and Barry would have had more budget?Bruce wayne and your money were here?

We’ll see, The Flash will hit the charts in November 2022.