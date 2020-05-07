Rick Bright was removed in April from the leadership of the agency responsible for developing drugs to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

United States President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a dismissed health officer, who filed a complaint accusing the government of retaliating when he expressed concern about the coronavirus in January, he appeared to be a disgruntled person who wants to help Democrats.

The Republican President told reporters at the White House that he did not hear good things about Rick Bright, who was fired last month from his job as director of a US agency responsible for the development of drugs to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

“I don’t know who it is. I didn’t hear anything good about himTrump said. “And to me it seems like a disgruntled employee trying to help Democrats win an election.”

Bright had been the director of the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BARDA) since 2016.

Last month, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which oversees BARDA, said that Bright had been changed to a new role within the National Institutes of Health.

In a complaint filed with a government watchdog on Tuesday, Bright said he warned of the virus in January and was treated with hostility. by Health Secretary Alex Azar and other top agency officials.

“Dr. Bright was quick to start addressing this pandemic but met with resistance from HHS leaders, including Secretary Azar, who seemed determined to play down this catastrophic threat“Reads the complaint that Bright’s attorneys filed with the United States Office of Special Counsel.

Bright also said he was relocated because he opposed attempts to promote hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as cures for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Bright said in last month’s statement that the United States government has promoted medicines as a “panacea” despite the fact that “they clearly lack scientific merit”.

Trump, in his daily reports on the coronavirus, repeatedly promoted antimalarial drugs as a treatment that Would “change the course” of Covid-19 and encouraged people to try it, although few studies suggest a possible benefit.

HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley has questioned Bright’s version, saying in a statement Tuesday that he was transferred to a job that commissioned him about $ 1 billion to develop diagnostic tests.

“We are deeply disappointed that he has not come forward to work on behalf of the American people and to lead this critical effort,” Oakley said. (Rts)