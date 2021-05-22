Official: FIFA approves studying the possibility of holding the World Cup every 2 years

The proposal to play the World Cup every two years came to FIFA and this Friday, at the annual meeting, it was approved by way of a vote, to study this possibility; 166 votes were in favor, against 22 who opposed the possibility.

The Saudi Arabian Soccer Federation He asked that the possibility be studied with the aim of reducing the international matches of the national teams.

Also read: Cruz Azul and its forceful response to a medium after “mocking” the “Chaco” Giménez

The proposal is to do a study of the impact of holding a FIFA World Cup every two years and how it would fit, in a revised international calendar, what FIFA will study and analyze for the future.

OFFICIAL. The FIFA congress has voted in favor of Saudi Arabia’s proposal, to check the feasibility of holding the World Cups, for men and women, every two years. pic.twitter.com/0dnirQXc6i – PressPort (@PressPortmx) May 21, 2021

The FIFA World Cup is held every 4 years and for the new format of every two years to be approved, 95 votes are needed.

Likewise, the possibility of a Women’s World League was also discussed, a proposal from Jamaica that obtained 191 votes in favor.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content