Another Grand Prix comes out of the 2020 Formula 1 calendar. This time it is France, as a result of the statements of the President of the country, who announced the prohibition of important events until at least mid-July, as a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This announcement prevents the realization of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix, which was scheduled from June 26 to 28 at the Circuit de Paul-Ricard in Le Castellet.

Eric Boullier, General Director of the Grand Prix, said: “Due to the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of COVID-19, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French State, and this makes it impossible to carry out our The eyes of the French Grand Prix are already focusing on the summer of 2021, to offer our viewers an even more original event in the heart of the South Region. ”

Meanwhile Chase Carey, F1 executive director, said: “We have been in constant contact with the French promoter during this changing situation and, while disappointing for our fans and the F1 community, the French Grand Prix will not take place. We support the decision made by the French authorities and hope to return to Paul Ricard soon. ”

The organizers will return the money to all the people who bought the tickets. Refund terms will be specified shortly on the website www.gpfrance.com. Contract services such as camping, transportation and parking are also included.

