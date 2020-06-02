Excellent news has just been communicated by the organization of the Formula 1 World Championship, by officially confirming that the 2020 season will start next month in Austria and has additionally revealed the dates of the first eight Grand Prix.

Following the delay postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, F1, teams and the FIA ​​have been working to come up with a plan to allow the season to start safely.

The season will kick off with the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring on July 5, followed a week later by a second race on the same circuit. The Hungarian GP will take place after a week. Then there will be a week of rest and there will be two consecutive races at Silverstone (one per weekend), followed by the Spanish GP in Barcelona. Subsequently, the Belgian GP will follow and then the Italian GP in Monza a week later, on September 6.

Here is the complete calendar:

1. Austrian GP: July 3 – 5

2. Austrian GP: July 10 – 12

3. Hungarian GP: July 17 – 19

4. British GP: July 31 – August 2

5. British GP: August 7 – 9

6. Spanish GP: August 14 – 16

7. Belgian GP: August 28 – 30

8. Italian GP: September 4 – 6

The Formula 1 plan to organize the calendar is based on logistical issues and most importantly, constant monitoring of COVID-19 worldwide. For this reason, this first phase has been established in European territory. The objective is to have between 15 to 18 races until the month of December, still remaining the confirmation of the competitions in America, Eurasia and Asia.

Chase Carey, F1 President and CEO, commented: “Over the past few weeks we have been working tirelessly with all of our partners, the FIA ​​and teams to create a revised 2020 opening schedule that allows us to restart races in the safest way possible.

We are pleased to be able to establish our eight race opening schedule today and look forward to publishing the full schedule in the coming weeks. I want to thank all promoters and partners for their continued support and commitment to Formula 1.

Although we currently expect the season to start with no fans in our careers, we hope that in the coming months the situation will allow us to welcome them once it is safe to do so, but we know that the return of Formula 1 will be a welcome boost from fans. of sports around the world, “concluded the American director.

All races will have the participation of Formula 2 and Formula 3.