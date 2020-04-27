The F1 World Championship has unveiled its plan for the 2020 season to start. This would be on July 3 in Austria and the following valid ones would be organized by continent, with the aim of having a logistics optimization to be able to carry out 15 to 18 races until December.

The championship would take place in Europe during July, August and the beginning of September. Meanwhile in September, October and November I would be in Eurasia, Asia and America. The end of the season would be based in the Middle East with Bahrain and the final in Abu Dhabi.

Proposal for the 2020 season by Formula 1

This was made known through an announcement by Chase Carey, CEO of the top flight, who commented:

“We hope that the first few races will not have fans, but we hope that they will be part of our events as we move forward on the calendar. We still have many issues to solve, such as procedures for teams and our other partners to enter and operate in each country.

The health and safety of everyone involved will continue to be priority one and we will only move forward if we have reliable procedures in place to address both risks and potential problems.

The FIA, teams, promoters and other key partners have been working with us throughout these measures and we want to thank you for all of your support and efforts during this incredibly challenging time. We also want to acknowledge the fact that the teams have been supporting us at the same time and that they have focused on huge and heroic efforts to build fans, helping people infected with COVID-19.

While we have moved forward with our 2020 plans, we have also been working hard with the FIA ​​and teams to strengthen the long-term future of Formula 1 through a series of new technical, sports and financial regulations that will improve competition and proceed , to make it a healthier business for everyone involved, particularly as we tackle the problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obviously all of our plans are subject to change as we still have a lot of problems to tackle and we are all subject to the unknowns of the coronavirus. We all want the world to return to the one we know and appreciate, but we recognize that it must be done in the right and safe way. We look forward to doing our part by allowing our fans to safely re-share the excitement of Formula 1 with family, friends and the community at large.

Our best wishes to all of you, “concluded the letter from Chase Carey.

So far there are ten Grand Prixes that have undergone modifications as a result of the pandemic. Three have been canceled (Australia, Monaco and France) and seven delayed (Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, Spain, Azerbaijan and Canada.

