Official end of filming and director list revealed

Director James Gunn advanced a few days ago that they were nearing the end of filming for the “Peacemaker” series, and now it becomes effective. Through a tweet, the filmmaker confirms that after 131 days of work, production of the DC Comics series ends destined for the HBO Max platform and which serves as a spin-off of the movie “The Suicide Squad”, which will be released in theaters imminently.

In his message, Gunn is very happy with the work done, and proud of the team with which he has made the series since filming began this past January.

And that’s a finale, on day 131 and the first season of Peacemaker, ”says the director in his tweet. Less than a year ago I submitted a proposed shit to HBO Max. Here we are 11 months later with 8 amazing canned episodes. Cast and crew: I love you all. Thank you for putting your heart and soul into this project.

Along with this, via Collider, the list of directors who have been in charge of the eight episodes of the series has been revealed. We knew that James Gunn would take care of some of them, for example the pilot, but there would also be more names. In total, there have been four directors who have made the different episodes, with this distribution:

James Gunn: 5 episodes Jody Hill (“Observe and Report”, “The Gemstones”): 1 episode Brad Anderson (“Fringe”, “Titans”): 1 episode Rosemary Rodríguez (“Marvel’s Jessica Jones”, “The Walking Dead” ): 1 episode

In the past, Gunn advanced that this series would be very bloody, but there will also be a lot of time to get to know the characters, ensuring that it was very different from what we will see in “The Suicide Squad.”

Based on DC characters, “Peacemaker” will explore the origins of the character Cena will play in the next film, a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in January 2022.

