Official eleven of Spain against Kosovo in the qualifying match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup today

The official eleven of Spain for the duel that will measure the national team with Kosovo in The Cartuja from Seville Its main novelty is the presence of Marcos Llorente on the right side. Also striking is the presence of Íñigo Martínez and Pedri. Sergio Ramos is back on the bench.

The official eleven of Spain for the duel that will measure the national team against Kosovo is the following: Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Eric García, Íñigo Martínez, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Álvaro Morata.

After drawing against Greece in Granada and beat Georgia with a goal in injury time, Spain faces the third day of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar with the obligation to win and convince Kosovo, an unknown rival and in a game marked by political controversy.