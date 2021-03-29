Official eleven of Spain against Georgia in today’s qualification at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The main novelties in the official eleven of Spain for the match that will measure the national team with Georgia are the presences of Pedri and Bryan gil. Also debuts Pedro Porro. On the other hand, Sergio Ramos starts on the bench. The team led by Luis Enrique faces the second day of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup.

This is the eleven official of Spain against Georgia: Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Eric García, Diego Llorente, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Fabián, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Bryan Gil and Álvaro Morata.

After drawing against Greece in Granada on the first day, the Spanish team cannot afford to fail again if they do not want to see how their path to the 2022 World Cup is complicated. The national team will seek to improve in attack after the duel against the Hellenic team.