Official: Edinson Cavani renews one more season with Manchester United

A few moments ago, through a statement on social networks, the Manchester United confirmed the renewal of the Uruguayan attacker Edinson Cavani. who will remain in the Premier League until 2022.

In recent months, British and Argentine media reported that the Boca Juniors board of directors was interested in taking over the player, and it was even said that they already had negotiations; However, the ‘Matador’ decided to continue at the highest level.

“I was moved by how much the fans wanted me to stay, and I will do my best to bring happiness and joy to everyone with my performances on the field. I have not yet been able to play in front of the Old Trafford crowd and that is something that I can’t wait to do “

His performances have surprised the fans and the English media, since in the current season he has scored 15 goals and five assists, something that no one had done with the historic number ‘7’ since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.