Official: Deck leaves Madrid for the NBA in the middle of the season

Gabriel Deck Not only is he already in the United States, but he is already an NBA player. He has signed his new contract, the one that takes him away from Madrid and positions him in Oklahoma City.

The American franchise has officially confirmed the arrival of ‘El Tortuga’. The statement highlights that this season he has had a 52.1% success rate in his matches, which have reached 58. He will be the 14th Argentine to play in the NBA, with the long shadow of Manu Ginobili or even exACB like Andrés Nocioni or Facu Campazzo at his side.

As the teams cannot give details of their contracts due to League policy, journalist Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN) has confirmed the amount of the contract for OKC. It will be a little more than expected: $ 14.5 million for 4 seasons, counting this first as one of them. Although it is a great contract, the journalist Andrew Schlecht (The Athletic) assures that, although the player will receive 3.8 million for just one month of competition, the team reserves the option to guarantee the money of the two years to four.

Deck has gone to test himself already this season. In addition to helping the Thunder reach minimum wage, the team can see him and the player can adjust to life in the US However, the debut may be delayed until Deck has the visa ready.

OKC has only one month left because it will not reach the playoffs, that will be the time that the former Madrid player has to experiment before focusing on the Tokyo Olympics, which he will play with his team.

Deck leaves almost three years behind as a Real Madrid player. With Laso’s he has conquered the ACB on one occasion. His last game was played knowing that he was leaving, playing 38 minutes and helping the team’s classification in the Euroleague.