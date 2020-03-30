TCL Communication is in luck, at least if we attend to the good job they are doing with Alcatel since the revival of the classic French firm, which has just reached a record number of 1.5 million units distributed in Europe of its Series 1, and only so far in the first quarter of 2020.

It seems clear that Alcatel has found its place in the industry, positioning itself as one of the most recognized brands in terms of entry-level smartphones refers, betting solvent features and modern finishes in its entire range of Android terminals, something that the Alcatel 1C and 1V with Android GO, and the Alcatel 1S and 1X with full Android attest.

Alcatel says that its Series 1 is already the best-selling 4G mobile range in all of Europe in the last two years, and they want Celebrate it with this Alcatel 1S (2020) presented in Europe maintaining the hallmarks of the new Alcatel, competitive price and modern finishes, with compensated hardware in which stand out its HD panel and a triple camera matching the latest fashion.

Alcatel wants to celebrate the success of its Series 1, which has sold 1.5 million units in three months, launching this new Alcatel 1S (2020) with HD panel and triple camera

Renewing a successful bet is not easy, but the Alcatel 1S (2020) points again to best sellers

TCL is not wrong by renewing its most successful bets, but sometimes this is the most complicated because always It is difficult to find improvements in what already works. However, the Alcatel 1S in its 2020 model aim again to success, with balanced features and triple camera for very little.

All wrapped in a modern designWith a minimal notch on its front and robust finishes, the new Alcatel 1S (2020) also incorporates a dedicated physical button for Google Assistant, offering direct access to AI at a time when betting on the future is precisely talking about artificial intelligence.

Your immersive screen 6.22-inch Vast Display with HD + resolution attests to that feeling that Alcatel has wanted prioritize user experience, also protecting the panel with a 2.5D beveled glass that improves the touch and its fall in hand.

Little or nothing we will have to miss in this terminal, which enjoys a list of possibilities as complete as the one below without this supposing that its price rises too much:

Alcatel 1S (2020)

Characteristics and official technical sheet

Dimensions and Weight 158.7 x 74.6 x 8.45 (mm) | 165 (g)

6.22 inch IPS Vast Display



Resolution HD + (1,520 x 720 pixels), 19: 9 format, 270 dpi

ProcessorMediatek Helio P22 (MT6762D) Octa-core (4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.8GHz & 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.5GHz) GPU PowerVR GE8320

RAM3 GB

Storage 32 GB, expandable with microSD

Android 10 operating system with Alcatel UI

Connectivity Active Dual SIM LTE Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Bluetooth 5.0 LEaGPS FM radio MicroUSB v2.0 connector 3.5mm audio jack

Rear camera Triple: 13 MP (wide), f / 1.8 + 5 MP (ultrawide / depth), f / 2.2 + 2 MP (macro), f / 2.4 LED flash, HDR, FHD video

Front camera 5 MP (wide), f / 2.2

Battery 4,000 mAh (non-removable) Fast charge 5V2A

Others Rear Fingerprint Reader Metallic Finish

As you will have seen, the HD + panel and the care to the multimedia section, with a triple 13 + 5 + 2 megapixel camera with depth sensor and macro, super wide-angle and FullHD video capabilities, plus AI-powered features to recognize scenes and images.

Not only that, and it is that the fingerprint reader to authenticate biometrically, nor a large 4,000 mAh battery with 5V2A charge so as not to run out of energy at the worst time.

The set is completed by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with an eight-core processor, and a memory configuration with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable storage, adding to the equation LTE connectivity with active dual SIM and the usual battery of wireless technologies.





Alcatel 1S (2020), pricing and launch

The new member of the Series 1 of Alcatel is ** already available in the main operators at a price of 119 euros in its only configuration, with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

You can choose in two very attractive shades, a dark gray called Power Gray and another shade between blue and green called Agate Green that would be without a doubt my choice.

Content offered by | Alcatel Mobile

