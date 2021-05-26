Official! Conte leaves Inter

05/26/2021

On at 19:56 CEST

The club made official this afternoon what was an open secret: Antonio Conte is no longer coach of Inter Milan. Club and coach, in an official statement, announced the termination of the Italian coach’s contract, that he will leave Inter by mutual agreement.

The ‘Nerazzurri’ club had to face a significant salary reduction in its squad and sell some of its stars worth around 100 million euros, an idea that Conte did not want to abide by. For the technician, Inter needed reinforcements in this next summer market and the management’s refusal would have broken a rope that was already tense in recent months.

Much tug of war between club and coach that has ended up cutting the relationship clean. Now Conte is free to take up a new project again and some paths point to Real Madrid. At the white club, the Italian coach likes and is one of the names that is on the table if Zidane finally does not continue on the bench.