Official: CONMEBOL announced that the 2020 Copa América will not be held in Argentina



The United States is one of the options that has taken the most force in recent days.

Photo: Juan Barreto / AFP / Getty Images

The unrest in Colombia prevented the “coffee” country from hosting the Copa América. And now, The COVID-19 pandemic also took Argentina out of the equation. The Copa América 2020 will be in a single venue and in a country that was not contemplated until the last days. CONMEBOL announced the measure claiming “present circumstances“That will prevent it from being played in Argentina.

“CONMEBOL informs that in view of the present circumstances it has decided to suspend the organization of the Copa América in Argentina. CONMEBOL analyzes the offer of other countries that showed interest in hosting the continental tournament. News in this regard will be announced shortly“, Indicate two tweets published in the account of the maximum soccer entity in South America.

Countries such as Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela have shown interest in hosting this eventful edition of the Copa América. Given the circumstances that CONMEBOL is talking about – pandemic, quarantine in Argentina – the federations began to work on plans to become viable solutions to the problem.

Another country that entered “at the last minute” in the plans and was not contemplated beforehand is the United States. The possibility that the Copa América 2020 will be played in the United States is real. NBC gave a report on May 25 in which it ranked the country of the stars and stripes as an option that had been gaining weight in CONMEBOL.

There are less than two weeks until the event, so CONMEBOL will not take long to make a decision. In the next few hours we will know the new destination of the Copa América 2020.