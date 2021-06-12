OFFICIAL: Club Toluca announces the arrival of Israel López for the 2021 Apertura

After his unexpected departure from the UNAM Pumas, the Red Devils of Toluca have confirmed the arrival of coach Israel López in the face of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX in Mexican soccer.

Through Twitter, the Mexican team has given the news that the 46-year-old Mexican strategist will take the reins of the institution in the sub-20 category in the 2020-2021 season in Mexican football.

Read also: Club León: Elías Hernández shows his joy at returning to La Fiera

“Success in this new stage! Israel López is the new Technical Director of our # Sub20 category. Welcome! #SomoselToluca”, they wrote.

⚽️ | Success in this new stage! is the new Technical Director of our # Sub20 category. Welcome! # SomoselToluca pic.twitter.com/CzoH7vI15P – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) June 11, 2021

It should be noted that Israel López will have his first experience as a coach in the MX League in the sub-20 category of the Red Devils of Toluca after serving as Andrés Lillini’s technical assistant in the 2020-2021 season.

Read also: Liga MX: Gallos de Querétaro would be reinforced with Nicolás Blandi for the Apertura 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Red Devils of Toluca Liga MX Apertura 2021