OFFICIAL: Club Necaxa announces the signing of Jonathan González for the Apertura 2021

After it became known that he will no longer continue with the Rayados from Monterrey, the Rayos del Necaxa have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Jonathan González as reinforcement for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through his social networks, the coach’s hydrocalid table Guillermo Vazquez reported that the 22-year-old Mexican midfielder born in the United States will defend the colors of the institution in the 2020-2021 season.

“We make official the arrival of Jonathan González to the Rayos, facing the # Apertura2021 tournament. Welcome, @ jgonzalezz25! #FuerzaRayos,” they wrote.

Midfielder Jonathan González will begin a new stage in his career at Rayos del Necaxa, after his stint with Rayados de Monterrey from the junior categories to the first team.

The Mexican-American midfielder participated in 114 official matches in all competitions with the squad of the sultana del norte, where he scored one goal and gave an assist in four seasons.

