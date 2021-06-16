OFFICIAL: Club América announces the resignation of Giovani Dos Santos for the Apertura 2021

The Eagles of America continue to give something to talk about in the transfer market heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when announcing the midfielder Giovani Dos Santos as his second loss in the team.

The management of the Azulcrema team reported on their social networks that the 32-year-old Mexican offensive no longer belongs to the institution, wishing him the best in the next challenges in his professional career.

Read also: Liga MX: Rayados confirms the departure of Eric Cantú towards Apertura 2021

“Thank you Giovani dos Santos for wearing these colors. We wish you the best in your next challenge, you will always be an Americanist,” they wrote.

Thank you Giovani dos Santos for wearing these colors.

We wish you the best in your next challenge, you will always be an Americanist.

# Siempre Águilas pic.twitter.com/NQnlZHclmR – Club América (@ClubAmerica) June 15, 2021

With this, the midfielder Giovani Dos Santos closes his two-season pass with the Águilas del América without pain or glory, where he played 39 official games between regular role and league, 28 of them as a starter, registering four annotations.

Read also: Liga MX: Florian Thauvin’s injury prevented his signing with the Spanish team before reaching Tigres

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Club América Giovani Dos Santos Liga MX Apertura 2021