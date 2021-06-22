OFFICIAL: Club América announces the departure of Alan Medina for the Apertura 2021

Midfielder Alan Medina has turned heads in the transfer market in Liga MX, after confirming that he will no longer continue in the ranks of the Águilas del América heading to the Opening tournament 2021.

Through Twitter, the Azulcrema team led by the Argentine coach Santiago Solari issued the news that the 23-year-old Mexican midfielder is transferred to Rayos del Necaxa on a loan.

Read also: Club Toluca: Rubens Sambueza thanked the board for its support after its renewal

“Thank you Alan Medina for defending our colors. We wish you every success in your loan with @ClubNecaxa,” they wrote.

Thank you Alan Medina for defending our colors

We wish you all the success in your loan with @ClubNecaxa pic.twitter.com/zSJa26ro24 – Club América (@ClubAmerica) June 22, 2021

Midfielder Alan Medina leaves the Águilas del América without pain or glory, having participated in seven official matches with the team in the 2020-2021 season of Liga MX in Mexican soccer.

Read also: Chivas: “Pollo” Briseño ‘closes the door’ to new reinforcements, “we are complete”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Club América Alan Medina Liga MX Apertura 2021