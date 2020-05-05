The Forum of Inglewood was the home of Los Angeles Lakers between 1967 and 1999. Well, the owner of the Clippers, the billionaire Steve Ballmer, just bought it. He is expected to start building a pavilion for his team on the adjacent terrain and to end up throwing away the mythical space where we saw Magic and Jabbar change the NBA forever. The price seems to be around 400 million dollars.

Can the #Clippers bring basketball greatness back to The Fabulous Forum pic.twitter.com/h7Bzx2gBBE – Scoreboard.com (@Scoreboard_COM) May 5, 2020

.