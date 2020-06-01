The Government itself recounts the failures it is having. Those who report on the national disaster are not the opposition political parties, nor the adversary groups. Still less the legislative organs or the social organizations. The chronicle is being made by public institutions, such as Banco de México, Inegi, Coneval and IMSS, among others.

Banco de México is the central bank of the Government. It is also the bank of banks and representative of the country to international organizations. It issues the money in circulation, guards the monetary reserves and manages the interest rate and the exchange rate. His most recent report on the state of the economy was forceful.

In his scenarios for the recovery of the GDP, his optimistic forecast for 2020 warns a fall of 4.6 percent. But in its average scenario it will be -8.8 percent. In the unfavorable scenario it will be -8.3 percent, with a fall of 0.5 percent by 2021. He also admits that 1.4 million jobs could be lost, and that the capital outflow was 250 billion pesos, only in March and April.

The Inegi is a public body that generates national statistical and economic information, by entity and by sector. It recently rectified that the fall in GDP in 2019 was not -0.1 percent, but -0.3 percent. In addition, during the first quarter of 2020 it was -2.4 percent. It also notes that industrial production and construction have gone 13 consecutive months without growth.

In addition, the Inegi reports that, according to its National Government Impact Quality Survey, government corruption increased in 2019 by 7.5 percent. Corruption in proceedings before the government authority had a cost equivalent to 12 thousand 770 million pesos, and each affected person had to disburse 3 thousand 822 pesos to be able to carry out its procedure.

For its part, the IMSS keeps a record of formal employment, that is, of workers who pay their social security, their taxes, their Infonavit and their Afore. During April alone, the IMSS reports that 455,000 jobs were lost, and 6,689 companies closed their doors permanently. Formal jobs are lost and corporate mortality is very high. May will be worse.

Coneval is a public body that evaluates the government’s social policy. It considers that in 2020 economic activity will fall 5.3 percent, and with it poverty will increase. According to their own estimates, 10.7 million people will be classified as in extreme poverty, and an additional 9.8 million as in poverty.

As can be seen, the official figures themselves are showing the rapid destruction of the country. Various misguided government measures or the lack of more forceful and decisive action by the public power are generating a true economic disaster, and it will take many years for the country to recover. This is what reports from the government institutions themselves say.