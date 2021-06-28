in NBA

Official: Chauncey Billups, new Portland Trail Blazers coach

There are assistant coaches who, after years of experience, manage to coach an NBA team. It is not the case of Chauncey billups. He arrived last November at the Los Angeles Clippers and, just a few months later, he has already gotten his first opportunity as head coach: he signed for five seasons (the fifth not guaranteed) for Portland trail Blazers to try to take Damian Lillard’s men further into the playoffs.

