Official: Champions League will no longer be broadcast on ESPN and Fox Sports; HBO Max has exclusivity

One of the news that football fans feared has been confirmed yesterday afternoon, La Champions League will stop being transmitted by Fox Sports Y ESPN, starting next season.

For several months, some media pointed out that the next edition of the Champions League would be broadcast by one of the new streaming platforms, HBO Max, which will arrive in Mexico next month.

Also read: Liga MX: Carlos Acevedo leaves all the pressure on Cruz Azul for the final

During the presentation of the platform for Latin America, in which the content it will have was announced, it was confirmed that they will have the exclusivity of the most watched club tournament in the world.

Also read: Liga MX: Pachuca wants to keep Felipe Pardo and would give players in exchange for Toluca FC

Those who do not want to miss the games will have to pay a monthly fee of 99 pesos in their mobile option, or 149 pesos for its standard version, but it will be able to lower the price if a subscription is paid for a year. The games can be seen whenever the user wants; however, it is a serious blow to sports pay TV channels.