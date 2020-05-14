The Spanish pilot will replace Vettel from next season

He arrives at the elite of F1 consecrated as the best talent in the middle of the grid

Carlos Sainz will be the official pilot of the Ferrari team in the 2021 and 2022 seasons of Formula 1. The Spaniard will land in the elite of the queen category consecrated as the revelation talent of the middle area of ​​the grid. He will replace Sebastian Vettel, who will not renew his contract with those of Maranello. Carlos will tandem with Charles Leclerc to pursue the much-awaited world title, elusive for Scuderia since 2008.

We knew that this year the market will be especially busy, because many drivers finished their contract. Sainz was one of them, and the Madrid player has played his cards to set himself up as a substitute for a Vettel in whom Ferrari had lost faith, as we announced from SoyMotor.com on May 8. McLaren also wanted to renew the Madrid player, but the Maranello train only passes once in his life – except for Kimi Räikkönen – and Carlos has got on it.

The signing of Sainz by Ferrari has been simmered. The rumors already existed in the preseason tests, the sympathies even before. Publicly, the Italians closed ranks with Vettel. In fact, they asked him to continue with a short-term agreement and a drastic salary reduction, for a third of the 35 million he collected in 2019. The four-time champion then verified that his situation and consideration had changed, and that the two parties no longer wanted stick together.

The salary proposal and the length of the contract showed that Ferrari no longer believed in Vettel. And over time the Italians moved to the next name on their list, Carlos Sainz, who had caught their attention after his extraordinary 2019 season with McLaren. A ‘young veteran’ of 25 years who has appreciated and established himself as one of the most reliable men of the moment; guarantee of results, delivery and maturity.

For the pilot, the paradigm shift is total compared to his previous teams. Q3 will no longer be a moral victory and the goal will no longer be to finish the races in sixth position. Anything other than breaking the hegemony of the Mercedes team will be seen as a failure. And that means that Carlos will have to fight for Pole Positions and victories from the first day he wears red, if he finds a car as competitive as that of recent years.

Sainz’s first rival will be his new partner, Charles Leclerc, who is three years younger than him. The Monegasque is barely in his third year in sports, but he is already considered one of the great talents of his generation after starting 2019 as Vettel’s second and ending the year relegating him to the shadows. Carlos will have an opportunity to fight with the same weapons to claim himself as an equal and not see himself as a squire.

This also means that Carlos will resume his rivalry with Max Verstappen, his first partner in Formula 1. They both debuted with Toro Rosso in 2015, but the Dutchman promoted Red Bull in 2016 while the Spanish was embarking on a long road of growth that has made him led to be the pilot that is today. He settled in Renault for the last third of 2017 and in 2019 he signed for McLaren, where he signed an outstanding World Cup that finished off with a podium in Brazil. Six years later, Carlos and Max will meet again, but presumably at the top of the grills.

The importance of this news is difficult to grasp in all its magnitude. Carlos will be the third Spanish Ferrari driver in the history of the Formula 1 World Cup, after Alfonso de Portago and a Fernando Alonso who fought for the title until the last race in two seasons dressed in red from the five he spent at Maranello. Carlos will be the youngest among them to achieve the recognition that that long-awaited line in the career of any pilot entails, although he still has a 2020 season ahead in the colors of McLaren.

Carlos’ arrival at Ferrari also means that Scuderia will have one of the youngest lineups in its history. The youngest was the one they had at the 1968 Spanish GP. So Chris Amon was 24 years, nine months and 22 days and Jackie Ickx, 23 years, four months and 11 days. On March 12 – we take this day as a reference for being the Friday of the weekend in which this season should have started – Carlos will be 26 years, six months and 11 days; Charles will be 23 years, four months and 24 days old.

