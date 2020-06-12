All three citations fall as a consequence of the worldwide outbreak of covid-19

The uncertainty caused by the pandemic is not compatible with urban circuits

Japan’s travel restrictions due to the virus make it impossible to hold the Grand Prix

F1 hopes to announce its full schedule before the start of the season

Formula 1 has confirmed the cancellation of the 2020 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan due to the worldwide outbreak of covid-19. Liberty Media makes this announcement as part of the calendar design work for a season that looks like it will be very European.

The Great Circus recently presented the dates of its first eight races and is now looking for ways to enrich a calendar that would already be valid with this minimum of tests. The goal is to achieve a total of between 15 and 18 events, but in the search for the horizon three appointments have already fallen, Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan, which will not celebrate a Grand Prix this year.

“As a result of the continuing challenges presented by covid-19, Liberty and promoters from Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan we have made the decision to cancel their 2020 season races,” F1 announced in a statement.

The condition of Baku and Marina Bay’s urban circuits and the time it takes to prepare the streets for the event have played against their dates. Both events required accurate information in advance, something that is not possible in a situation as unpredictable as that caused by the covid-19.

In Japan the harsh travel restrictions that exist due to the pandemic have been a major reason for the cancellation, so the country for the first time since 1986 will not have an F1 GP.

“These decisions have been made due to the different challenges that our promoters face in those countries. In Singapore and Azerbaijan the time it takes to set up a street circuit made it impossible to hold these events during this period of uncertainty and regarding Japan, travel restrictions also led to the decision not to continue the race“, explained the category.

The Championship hopes to collect between 15 and 18 races and confirms that the final will be in Abu Dhabi in mid-December. They also advance that they hope to have the full program before the start of the season.

Without these three appointments, we have a season that will probably be very European, as more and more circuits of the ‘Old Container’ ask to renew the Grade 1 that allows them to celebrate a Grand Prize. This is the view, at least, of F1, which welcomes the interest of new circuits to celebrate races this year.

“At the same time, we have progressed in conversations with the promoters of the original calendar and also with promoters new and we are encouraged by the interest shown by new circuits to celebrate an F1 race during the 2020 season, “they added.

As a season finale, from F1 they point to a campaign end in the Middle East to add at least the 15 races that television rights require.

