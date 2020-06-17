The presence of Vitolo and Joao Félix are the main novelties in Atlético’s call to visit El Sadar. Atlético faces Osasuna this Wednesday at 10 pm and Simeone has taken 23 footballers to Pamplona, ​​among which are three youth players: Manu Sánchez and Toni Moya.

The Portuguese crack returns to the list after completing the cycle for accumulation of yellow cards in the last day against Athletic. The sanction came in handy in order to recover well from his injury, and he comes to this meeting wanting to give him that plus that the team lacks face to door. For his part, the canary missed the return of the Santander League due to injury but he has already recovered and has entered the call.

Simeone has made a list of 23 summoned, ruling out only Felipe and Vrsaljko due to injury. The center back suffers a muscle strain in the quadriceps of the left thigh as reported by the club itself in a medical report on Tuesday. Thus, the coach will have the entire squad except for the Brazilian plus two players from the subsidiary.

So the List of called It is made up of: Adán, Oblak, Giménez, Arias, Lodi, Savic, Hermoso, Trippier, Manu Sánchez, Thomas, Koke, Saúl, Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Héctor Herrera, Vitolo, Carrasco, Toni Moya, Joao Félix, Morata, Correa , Saponjic and Diego Costa.