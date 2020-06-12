Coronavirus takes another car ‘victim’ again

The test was scheduled for July 23, 24 and 25

The 37th edition of Baja España Aragón, whose celebration was scheduled for July 23, 24 and 25 in Teruel, has been definitively canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the logistical complications it has brought under its arm.

Baja España Aragón is one of the most important national events of the ‘off-road’ competition. In addition to its place at the CERTT, the Aragonese event is based on the FIA ​​World Cup of Bajas Cross-Country and its FIM counterpart.

The organization has done everything possible to try to carry out the race; in fact in late April they announced that everything was still on, but finally the Covid-19 has ruined all the work done during the year.

The test had an identical format to that of last year: a first day – July 23 – of administrative and technical checks that led to two days of competition – July 24 and 25 – with two specials each.

However, the coronavirus has become ‘primed’ again with the discipline of rally-raids – more complicated to manage than circuit racing due to the difficulty of controlling fans on open terrain – and has deprived us of the mythical Baja Spain Aragon.

It is the first time that the Aragonese event has been canceled since they were forced to do so in 1992 due to the coincidence of the date with the celebration of the Barcelona Olympic Games.

Baja España Aragón was the fourth appointment on the calendar of the Spanish All Terrain Rallies Championship. The first three – Baja Almanzora, TT Mar de Olivos Rally and Baja TT Dehesa de Extremadura – are currently postponed; the rest, an unknown quantity.

As for the FIA ​​World Cup of Low Cross-Country, the only event that has been held to date is Lower Russia. The Dubai appointment was postponed, and both Jordan and Italy and Hungary were canceled.

