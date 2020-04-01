Stroll anticipates that this change will add pressure and increase expectations.

Urge the team to be quick from the start to honor the brand

Racing Point has confirmed Aston Martin’s return to Formula 1. The British brand will rename Otmar Szafnauer’s team since 2021 and Lawrence Stroll, the businessman and owner of the set, anticipates that this change will add pressure and raise expectations.

Formula 1 will recover one of its most iconic brands in 2021. Although we had seen her as a Red Bull sponsor in recent years, Aston Martin also competed with their own team in the premier class. It was in the years 1959 and 1960, although not too successfully. Now from the hand of Lawrence Stroll they put all the meat on the grill.

Racing Point today confirms the rumors that were first known in January: the team will change its name to Aston Martin in 2021.

Aston Martin shareholders approved Monday Stroll’s € 294 million investment in the company, bringing the Canadian’s investment in the company to € 606 million.

“A brand with the prestige and history of Aston Martin needs to compete at the highest level of motorsport. I think it is the most exciting thing that has happened in recent F1 history and it is very exciting for all the shareholders of the sport and above all, for the fans. I can’t think of a better name for a Formula 1 team, “says Stroll.

The Canadian businessman imagines a promising future for Racing Point under the new name and urges the team to be quick from the start.

“Under the Aston name, there comes more pressure and expectations. We are going to need to be competitive from the start, but I have no doubt that the Silverstone team will respond to this challenge and make Aston Martin proud,” says Stroll to close. .

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.