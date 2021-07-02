in Football

OFFICIAL: Ángel Sepúlveda is the new reinforcement of the Necaxa Club for the Apertura 2021

The Rayos del Necaxa have once again stole the glances in the transfer market in Liga MX, heading to Opening tournament 2021 by confirming the arrival of forward Ángel Sepúlveda as a new reinforcement.

The hydro-warm team led by the coach Guillermo Vazquez issued the statement, where they welcome the 30-year-old Mexican attacker as the new addition to the institution for the next season.

“Ángel Sepúlveda returns to the Rayos for the Apertura 2021 tournament. Welcome, @AngelbsepuAngel! #FuerzaRayos”, they wrote.

Forward Ángel Sepúlveda will live his second stage with Rayos del Necaxa, after his time with Los White Roosters of Querétaro in the 2020-2021 season, where he participated in 31 official matches, scoring nine goals.

