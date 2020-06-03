The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) agreed with the call made by different social actors in Nicaragua to practice social distancing to help reduce the acceleration of cases of Covid-19 contagion and deaths in the country. PAHO insisted on complying “immediately” with this measure since it is essential to stop the pandemic.

“We have heard and received comments from various entities, including medical associations, which call the population to implement social distancing actions, and we agree with that measure,” said Ciro Ugarte, PAHO director of health emergencies, who made a called on public and private entities to immediately implement the measures.

The official also pointed out that the situation in Nicaragua is “very difficult to control” since such strategies are not implemented.

“The situation is very worrisome. The increase in cases and deaths reported by the official and unofficial sources shows that community transmission is in a very difficult situation to control; and when you lose track of the virus, which cannot prevent transmission from continuing, when there are social activities, it is necessary to immediately implement social distancing measures, it is one of the most important mechanisms to save lives and reduce transmission », Ugarte expressed.

PAHO Director Carissa F. Etienne also emphasized that social distancing is the main strategy to slow down the transmission of Covid-19. “Social distancing is still the best strategy to contain the virus,” he stressed.

Etienne assured in previous days that he “fully shares the concern” of five former Nicaraguan Health Ministers about the indifference with which the Daniel Ortega regime has responded to the Covid-19 health emergency.

Pandemic statistics must be “transparent”

Regarding the handling of figures by the Ortega regime, which until May 26 reported 759 cases of contagion and 35 deaths, Ugrate said that transparent management is the “only way to control the pandemic” in Nicaragua, in addition to protecting the health system, since they are the first line of defense.

However, the Ortega Murillo dictatorship insists on affirming that the Nicaraguan health system is “prepared” to face the pandemic, statements that have been contrasted with the reality that currently exists in public and private hospitals, where there is no longer beds to serve patients.

Rapid increase in the region

The director of PAHO stated that ten weeks after the first report on the Covid-19 pandemic in the Americas region, it has gone from 163,000 cases of contagion to almost three million. “The epidemiological curve continues to rise considerably in many areas, it means that more people will get sick tomorrow, the economy will continue to be under tension and society will struggle with this new way of life that is being imposed on us,” he said.

Last week 732 thousand new cases were counted worldwide, of which more than 250 thousand were in Latin America. Etienne noted that this region has “rooted challenges that make virus detection difficult.”