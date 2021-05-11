Official: América and Cruz Azul will have fans for home matches at the Azteca Stadium

It’s official. The Eagles of Club América and the Cruz Azul Machine will be able to count on their fans for home matches at the Azteca Stadium, as was announced by the Coloso de Santa Úrusula account on social networks, through a statement.

It will be 25% of capacity in the Stadium, that is, just over 20,000 fans and they must follow health protocols to the letter.

“We have received approval from the authorities of Mexico City to receive up to 25% capacity in the league games of Club América and Cruz Azul. We have a strong health protocol endorsed by the Liga BBVA MX that will allow us to protect you to you and your family”. Says the statement.

América and Cruz Azul will play the second leg at home this weekend. Cruz Azul will play on Saturday against Toluca, while the Eagles will face Pachuca on Sunday.

