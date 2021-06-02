OFFICIAL: Alejandro Rodríguez leaves the presidency of Club Tigres and Mauricio Culebro takes his position

Following the official dismissal of Ricardo Ferretti of the team, Engineer Alejandro Rodríguez surprised the press by announcing his departure as president of the UANL Tigres so that Mauricio Culebro would take over for the following season.

At a press conference at the club’s facilities, the now former president of the felines addressed reporters confirming that he will leave the institution, leaving team control to his relief.

“I am very excited at the moment, Tigres is a feeling, ‘being a Tigre at heart’ is not a slogan, it is a way of life. We have a much needed generational change. I am sure that Mauricio Culebro is going to put Tigres on higher, “he said.

In addition, the now president of the UANL Tigres, Mauricio Culebro, affirmed that it will be a great challenge in his career as a manager to take the club to a new level within the MX League and in international tournaments.

“A cycle ends but the love for these colors continues, a stage begins with the same objective: to transcend. Beyond those who were, we are and will be, this is Tigres, this institution and this hobby, they are bigger than each of us, “he declared.

