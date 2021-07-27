Official agreement between Pelicans and Grizzlies with several involved

Confirmed by Woj: New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies have sealed a deal for some of their players and sparked the first major redesign of current NBA rosters.
According to the latest information arriving from the United States, the center Jonas Valanciunas He will be a new Pelicans player, in addition to two elections for the NBA Draft 2021 to be held this coming Thursday, in exchange for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe and two other picks on Thursday night, in addition to a protected round of 2022 that belonged to the Los Angeles Lakers and is protected in the top-10. Who wins from this deal?
BREAKING: Memphis is finalizing a trade to send Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 Nos. 17 and 51 picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, 2021 picks Nos. 10 and 40 and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers, sources tell ESPN.
– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 26, 2021