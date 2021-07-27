Official agreement between Pelicans and Grizzlies with several involved

Confirmed by Woj: New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies have sealed a deal for some of their players and sparked the first major redesign of current NBA rosters.

According to the latest information arriving from the United States, the center Jonas Valanciunas He will be a new Pelicans player, in addition to two elections for the NBA Draft 2021 to be held this coming Thursday, in exchange for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe and two other picks on Thursday night, in addition to a protected round of 2022 that belonged to the Los Angeles Lakers and is protected in the top-10. Who wins from this deal?