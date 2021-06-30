Official: a new Renault 4 will go into production

The rumors had been going strong for not weeks, if not months. The Renault 4 will return, and will return in style, converted into a low-cost electric car, whose spirit will be faithful to its predecessor, whose origins are firmly planted in the sixties. The project it’s called Renault 4ever and it is a low-cost electric car, whose objective is to democratize electric cars. To do this, Renault draws on tradition and resurrects one of his icons from the past. And yes, we already know what it will look like in general.

The photo that presides over this article corresponds to the front of the new electric Renault 4 or Renault 4ever. Although it responds to the front of a modern vehicle and its headlights are LED, that look and that shape of the grille is unmistakable. The new Renault 4 will be built on a new modular platform for electric cars. A platform called CMF-BEV that will be intended for vehicles in segments A and B. It will be a modular platform for affordable vehicles, and will be below the well-known CMF-EV, which will be used by the Renault MéganE.

The CMF-BEV platform will be exclusively intended for vehicles in segments A and B.

This platform will use manganese, nickel and cobalt intensive batteries. This will not only reduce the cost of the kWh of capacity to $ 85 – a cost up to 15% lower than the current cheapest batteries – but they are more easily recyclable, in addition to having a greater durability than conventional ion batteries lithium. They promise an energy density 20% higher than current lithium-ion battery chemistries. As a counterpart, your recharge will not be as fast.

However, the vehicles built on the CMF-BEV platform will be urban, and therefore will not need ultra-fast recharging of the C segment electric vehicles. Luca de Meo has presented the front of the Renault 4 next to the the silhouette of the Renault 5, the profile of the Renault 4ever, and the profile of what from our point of view is clearly a van. This van could be a clear tribute to the Renault 4F, or it could be the Renault EstafettE, whose commercial registration we previewed a few months ago.

The Renault 4ever will be built exclusively in France, as will its batteries.

The vehicles built on this platform and their batteries will be built in ElecriCity, a “gigafactory” that Renault will build in Douai, northern France. In this way, they retain most of the added value in national hands – an announcement that is not entirely rosy for the future of French factories in Spain. Be that as it may, this future Renault 4ever will not hit the market until at least 2024, like the Renault 5 and the commercial vehicle with which they will share a platform.

