After several weeks of rumors, it has finally become official. The relationship between German driver Sebastian Vettel and Scuderia Ferrari will culminate at the end of the 2020 season of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Team CEO Mattia Binotto said: “This is a decision made jointly by us and Sebastian, something both sides consider to be the best. It was not an easy decision due to Sebastian’s value as a driver and as a person There was no specific reason for this move, other than the common and friendly belief that the time had come to go our separate ways to achieve our respective goals.

Sebastian is already part of the history of the Scuderia, with his 14 victories, which makes him the third most successful driver on the team, while he is also the one who has accumulated the most points with us. In our five years together, he has finished three times in the top three of the Drivers ‘Championship, making a significant contribution to the team’s continued presence in the top 3 of the Constructors’ Championship.

On behalf of everyone at Ferrari, I want to thank Sebastian for his great professionalism and the human qualities he has shown during these five years, during which we shared so many wonderful moments. We have not yet managed to win a world title together, which would be a fifth for him, but we believe that we can still take much advantage of this unusual 2020 season, “said the Italian manager.

Meanwhile Sebastian Vettel said: “My relationship with the Scuderia Ferrari will end at the end of 2020. In order to obtain the best possible results in this sport, it is vital that all parties work in perfect harmony. The team and I have already realized that There is no common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season. Financial matters have played no role in this joint decision. That is not the way I think when it comes to making certain decisions and never will be.

What has happened in recent months has led many of us to reflect on what our real priorities are in life. One needs to use his imagination and take a new approach to a situation that has changed. I myself will take the time I need to reflect on what really matters when it comes to my future.

The Scuderia Ferrari occupies a special place in Formula 1 and I hope that it will get all the success it deserves. Finally, I want to thank the whole Ferrari family and, above all, their tifosi around the world, for the support they have given me over the years. My immediate goal is to end my long season with Ferrari, hoping to share some more beautiful moments together, to add to all the ones we’ve enjoyed so far. “

