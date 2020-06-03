It is the fifth WRC event affected by the pandemic

This year was special for the Rally, as it was going to celebrate its 70th anniversary

The MotoGP Finnish GP had also fallen off the calendar weeks ago

The Rally of Finland has been postponed to 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic. This will not be disputed this season, which would have been the celebration of the 70th edition of the test. Of course, the organization ensures that they are already focused on preparing a great party next year.

The promoter of the Rally of Finland, Jani Backman, assures that it has been very painful for them to have to cancel the event, but they recognize that this time they must give priority to health. The event is already beginning to prepare for its 2021 edition, in which they will be able to celebrate their 70th anniversary, in which they hope to experience a great party together with their fans.

“Although we are already preparing for the event with a possible cancellation in mind, this news has been devastating for all of us. By canceling the event we have taken precautions and have shown our responsibility to society, health comes first, “said Backman in the official statement.

“Now we already think about the 2021 event, in which we are going to be able to celebrate our well deserved 70th anniversary with an incredible atmosphere and with spectators “, he added.

Rally Finland has been the fifth victim on the WRC calendar to have fallen due to the coronavirus. The events in Portugal, Italy, Kenya and Argentina could not be held on their original date either.

The 2020 season was made up of 13 events, of which only three have been contested: Monaco, Sweden and Mexico. It should be mentioned that the Rally of Finland is not the first major sporting event that falls this year in the country, given that the MotoGP Finnish GP has also been canceled. This Motorcycle World Cup race was very special for them, since the Championship returned to the country for the first time in 38 years.

