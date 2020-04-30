The Automóvel Club de Portugal –ACP– has officially announced the suspension of this year’s Rally de Portugal. The test, scoring for the World Rally Championship, was to be held from May 21 to 24, but had already been postponed due to the coronavirus. The ACP had planned to request an alternative date in October, but is now withdrawing.

The reasons for this suspension are varied: the difficulty of finding dates in a remodeling of the calendar; the fact that the official entities, without whose subsidies and supports the test cannot be organized, may have to attend to other more urgent needs after the pandemic, and also the problem of having to prepare the next edition –supposedly in May 2021– in less than six months.

In a statement, the ACP explains the following:

“The Automóvel Club de Portugal has made significant efforts to try to organize the event this year in late October.

After a joint assessment of the situation together with our partners, the various municipalities, the national authorities and the sponsors and after studying all the health and safety conditions necessary to celebrate the WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal in a safe way, we consider that they cannot be achieve given the unpredictable situation in which we live these days, as well as the uncertainty for the opening of national borders or airspace.

Due to this critical situation, the Automóvel Club de Portugal is forced to cancel the Portuguese round of the FIA ​​2020 World Rally Championship.

We deeply regret this decision. But it is the most responsible decision if we take into account the thousands of followers, teams, municipalities, sponsors and all the people involved in the event, which in 2019 had an impact on the national economy of more than 142 million euros.

ACP has already requested that the WRC Rally of Portugal return to the FIA ​​2021 World Rally Championship in May. ”

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.