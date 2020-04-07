Montreal joins the previous eight tests at the calendairo

Until further notice, the season would start in June in France

Organizers of the Canadian GP have announced that the event is officially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Canada joins the previous eight events and ‘cedes’ the start of the 2020 season to France.

The first American date of the season was scheduled for the weekend of June 12-14, and from this date it is marked as indefinitely postponed for a calendar that F1 has already announced will be different from the initial one for 2020.

The organizers of the event, represented by Francois Dumontier as CEO of the Canadian GP, ​​have shown their “sadness” at being forced to postpone the race, in a decision “that has not been taken lightly.”

It should be remembered that Canada was the first country in the world to withdraw from the Olympic Games in July before they were postponed, and Toronto has currently canceled all sporting events until May 30.

It is unknown when the 2020 Formula 1 season will start, but the ball resides right now at Paul Ricard and a French GP – which was to be the tenth event of 2020 – which is scheduled for June 26-28.

It should be remembered that the Canadian weekend was to coincide with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which have previously been postponed to September.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.