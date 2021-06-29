Office for New Americans Targets Funds for Highly Skilled Immigrants



These programs will help new Americans fully utilize their potential and obtain profitable employment.

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / . / .

In recognition of Immigrant Heritage Month, the New York State Office for New Americans (ONA) announced that it had allocated $ 1.1 million for the new Professional Pathways Program for High-Skilled Immigrants. as a way to help new Americans find jobs that match their expertise.

In addition, ONA will also expand its partnership with AlbanyCanCode, which was first announced in October 2020, with an additional $ 100,000 commitment to offer new basic digital literacy classes and software training courses through August 2022. These programs will help New York City to respond to the needs of the post-pandemic job market by helping New Americans fully utilize their potential and gain meaningful employment.

“Many immigrants worked as essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis, providing key services for New Yorkers, and I can’t think of a better way to honor immigrants than by offering them the opportunity to match their job placement experience and increase their digital literacy skills, ”said New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “The new ‘Professional Pathways’ program for highly skilled immigrants will help New York State rebuild better and is the latest example of New York’s continued commitment to immigrant empowerment and workforce development.”

Recruitment of participants in the Professional Pathways program will begin in July. People interested in participating in the program can call the New Americans Hotline at 1-800-566-7636.

To be eligible for the program, candidates must:

Have higher education and prior work experience outside of the United States; Be authorized to work in the United States; and Meet the low-income program eligibility requirements.

‘New Americans’ can code

This summer, ONA will also expand its ‘Immigrants Can Code’ pilot program, in partnership with AlbanyCanCode, to offer additional basic digital literacy classes and software training courses through August 2022 under the renamed New Americans Can Code program. ONA launched the program in 2020 to ensure that low-income immigrants, particularly those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, have access to more advanced digital literacy education and software training that are essential to building careers in the rapidly growing economy. the Empire State Innovation Economy.

The expanded New Americans Can Code program is particularly critical and timely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shown how important digital literacy is for those now working from home or seeking a new job that requires them to work remotely. .

People interested in participating in the New Americans Can Code program can visit https://cancode.org/new-americans/ for more information and to apply.