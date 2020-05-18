Office Depot has developed a series of new services, with which it accompanies professionals and families who are in their homes, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led them to work and study from the shelter.

The chain of stores specialized in solutions for productivity, has adapted its value proposition, not only with an offer that helps to carry out a home office effectively, but also with campaigns and promotions that support professionals and companies to face this new challenge. .

An estimate from the Employer Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) has warned that productivity has increased by 28 percent with work at home and this has been largely due to the accompaniment that the consumer has had by brands like Office Depot, to assist you in your talent management.

This has led the store to launch new services, including contactless car delivery, to help consumers keep social distance.

A change that also highlights Office Depot are the improvements they made on their website, to facilitate your purchases on this site with an express checkout and launching the same day delivery service in some areas of Mexico City, in addition to Office Depot was committed to making customer service more efficient on social media.

Another service that the brand has is the Copy Center App, so you can print and pay for your documents from home and only go to the store to collect your prints, minimizing contact with other people, they are even evaluating a pilot of home delivery of prints at selected locations.

Another of the supports that the brand thought about is helping its consumers to work at home with adequate furniture, which is why it offers the assembly of furniture at home without contact.

Communication, a key task in this contingency

The #WorkInHome campaign has been another great success of Office Depot, with which they have a catalog of specially selected products, to give professionals the options of all the equipment they need, to be able to carry out their work from home.

These services help to effectively integrate work teams remotely, which stand out for well-managed talent thanks to the fact that they have been made of products such as conference headsets, essential in video calls; Wi-Fi routers and office chairs, special for sitting for long periods of time.

The shelter at home has undoubtedly challenged to follow a series of guidelines, which have determined the weight of well-managed talent, which is why companies like Office Depot have been able to learn from this shelter and adapt their business model, not only with an offer that helps to be able to do home office effectively, but to implement changes that understand the needs of the consumer.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299