And it is that a long time has passed from the first black and white televisions, to the current smart televisions that connect to the Internet. These give us access to an almost unlimited amount of content, as many of you may already know. As we mentioned, they connect to the Internet, which gives us direct access to current streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, etc. They also offer us a huge number of advantages over old televisions.

Also, contrary to what many might think, these products are no longer as expensive today as they were a few years ago, making them affordable for most. What’s more, we also have the possibility of taking advantage of certain offers that are presented to us from time to time, such as the case at hand. We tell you this because we have made a selection of products of this type, Smart TV, which are on sale at the moment. In this way you will have the opportunity to save a good amount of euros in case you are thinking of buying a smart TV 4K.

Now that the good weather arrives and for many the holidays, it is a more than adequate time to buy a Smart TV at a very interesting price, as we will see. We have made a selection of these offers from the wide range presented by the giant Amazon so that you can choose the one that most interests you. In fact we have limited ourselves to 55-inch Smart TV, a size that meets the expectations of most users. In addition we can make them take it home, with the security of purchases that the aforementioned Amazon offers us.

55-inch 4K Smart TV on sale right now

Samsung 4K UHD 2019 UE55RU8005

Therefore, if we focus on what really interests us here, to begin with we are going to talk about an interesting model reduced by 43% right now. Specifically, it is the Samsung 4K UHD 2019 UE55RU8005, a 55-inch Smart TV with 4K resolution. It also includes Wide Viewing Angle technology and HDR10 + in order to see the purest colors. It is also interesting to know that it has One Remote Control and is compatible with Alexa so that we can control it by voice.

Samsung QLED 4K 2020 55Q60T

On the other hand and with a discount of 200 euros, this same firm also presents the Samsung QLED 4K 2020 55Q60T. This is another 55-inch Smart TV that has the assistant Alexa integrated. At the same time it has an intelligent sound system that detects its variations, One Remote Control and HDR10 +.

Sony KD-55XG8196BAEP

Another interesting proposal in this regard is found with the Sony KD-55XG8196BAEP down 39%. This is a 55-inch 4K Smart TV with Android TV, 4K X-Reality PRO technology that improves the image and HDR; We can also control this television with the voice. For the sound section, this model makes the ClearAudio + system available to us.

Philips 55PUS6704 / 12

Also another firm that also presents us smart products of this type is Philips. Therefore in these lines we will talk about a 26% reduced TV, the Philips 55PUS6704 / 12, a 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV. It also offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to get the most out of the device, and integrates the brand’s own technology, Philips Ambilight

LG TV NanoCell AI 55SM8500PLA

And with a discount of 750 euros, right now you can get the Smart TV LG TV NanoCell AI 55SM8500PLA. This is a model of 55 inch 4K with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology that also integrates the Alexa assistant; all based on a webOS 4.5 system.

Hisense H55U7BE

With a 37% discount, we also find this 4K smart TV 55-inch Hisense signature. It is the Hisense H55U7BE with the integrated Alexa assistant, Dolby Vision technology, HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos Audio, and presents us with a remote control with its own microphone.