And it is that either on the beach or in the mountains, surely being able to get the most out of a new mobile, accompanied by spectacular fully wireless headphones is to the liking of most. And the same goes for sports devices like activity bracelets. Therefore, in the event that you are looking for any of these products, we are going to make things a little easier for you.

What’s more, not everything is going to be excursions in the countryside or bathing in the sea, but at this time it is also important to be able to enjoy the home. For example doing marathons of our favorite movies and series, something for which we will also try to help you out. Say that these offers to which we refer you will find in the giant of electronic commerce Amazon, so we know that they are safe and reliable purchases.

Of course, as usual in this Online store of which we speak to you, the discounted products that are exposed are usually limited. With this we tell you that either by time or by stock, these sales can disappear at any time. Therefore, if we see something that interests us, it is best to take advantage of it as soon as possible.

Interesting offers on Xiaomi to save

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Therefore we are going to move on to what really interests us in this case, which are the offers as such. So, we will start with a powerful mobile phone of the firm that is becoming one of the best sellers of this brand. We refer to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, a terminal that puts at our disposal 4 gigabytes of RAM, in addition to another 64 for storage. All this based on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and that also presents us with a camera of up to 48 megapixels, 6.3-inch screen and 4000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Band 4

And as a worthy companion to this terminal or any other we already have, this activity bracelet from the same firm. We refer to the one desired by many Xiaomi Band 4, a smart bracelet that is capable of measuring our heart rate and that it has a color screen. It also makes use of Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is waterproof.

Xiaomi Redmi Airdots

What’s more, now that we are going to start the holidays, we can also take advantage of this 15% discount on these fully wireless headphones. We talk about the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots with connection Bluetooth 5.0. Say they have their own charging box, microphone control and intelligent external noise reduction.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector

But as we mentioned before, not everything is going outside, we can also enjoy at home. In fact, it is possible that this projector, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector, will help us in this. It is a device to see our movies and series in large format that has support for a resolution up to FullHD 1080p. In addition, with it we will be able to project on a screen of up to 120 inches and it has its own integrated speakers.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

And we will finish with another interesting mobile terminal of the brand. So, in case you are thinking of changing your mobile, a good option is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S. This is a Smartphone with a 6.67-inch FHD + screen. Internally it has a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and has 6 gigs of RAM, in addition to another 128 for storage.